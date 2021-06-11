Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. V stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

