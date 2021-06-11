Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 103,200 GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of GX Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,968,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $202,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,300,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on GX Acquisition in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:GXGX remained flat at $$10.17 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,704. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $2.62.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

