Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,151,421 CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,151,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $990,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $297,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $163,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of CFVIU stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,706. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is New York, New York.

