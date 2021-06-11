Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 528,918 Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 528,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIIXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GIIXU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 6,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,869. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

