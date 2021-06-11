Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 999,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.05% of North Atlantic Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,493,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,303,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,488,000.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:NAAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.