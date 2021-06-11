Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,099,998 CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,099,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 15.06% of CF Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $1,992,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFV remained flat at $$9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.