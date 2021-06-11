Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,115,998 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Desktop Metal worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth $879,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.5% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 117,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

DM traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.96. 35,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.31. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

