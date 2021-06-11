Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bandwidth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAND traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.01 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $109,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

