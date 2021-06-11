Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Everbridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Everbridge by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after purchasing an additional 444,788 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,953 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,184,000 after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,326,000 after purchasing an additional 127,846 shares during the period.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.28. 3,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

