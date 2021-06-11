Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $4.36 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 439,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Hudson Executive Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEC. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,447,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after buying an additional 308,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the first quarter worth about $13,873,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 790.8% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 890,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 790,804 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 681,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HEC remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.