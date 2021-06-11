Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.02 Million Investment in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 605,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOREU. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,674,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,232,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,310,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,478,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,617,000.

Shares of Foresight Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. 28,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

