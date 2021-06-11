Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,192,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 14.56% of 26 Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

NASDAQ:ADER traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,129. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

