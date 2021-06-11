Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,508,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,087,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 2.19% of Churchill Capital Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $77,129,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,048,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 669,101.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,686 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,077,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,244,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CCX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,896. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

Churchill Capital Corp II Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

