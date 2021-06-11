Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 765,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of CONX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,582. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. CONX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

