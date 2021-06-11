Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,183,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,777,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

MCAP Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,848. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

