Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $18.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,305.54. 4,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,356.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

