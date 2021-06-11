Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMGC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,027. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

