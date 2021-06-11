Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $6.06 Million Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 619,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000.

NASDAQ:COOL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.71. 184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

