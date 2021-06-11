Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $7.83 Million Position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 788,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 2.10% of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SOAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 3,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,991. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

