Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.42. 3,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,255. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

