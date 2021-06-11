Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 338,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,218. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

