Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 102,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Crescent Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 1,005.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Acquisition alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRSA. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CRSA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.12. 15,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,513. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

About Crescent Acquisition

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.