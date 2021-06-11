HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 721 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,206,000 after buying an additional 65,928 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE KWR opened at $239.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $167.47 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.81.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

