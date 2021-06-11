HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its position in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 763.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,533 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $660.00 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $405.01 and a fifty-two week high of $672.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.44, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $616.60.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,900 shares of company stock valued at $53,542,531. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

