HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

CMF opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.49. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

