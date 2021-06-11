HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

