HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $864,000.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53.

