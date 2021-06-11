HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PD. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PD stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $334,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

