HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $65,332,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.68. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,174. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

