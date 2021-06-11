HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after acquiring an additional 143,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.13. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $596,980.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $371,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,265 shares of company stock valued at $24,994,325. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

