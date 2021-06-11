HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of eHealth worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.97. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $120.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of -0.13.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

