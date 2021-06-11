HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 111,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Trepont Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 51.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

