HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,928.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $2,993,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $112.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.42, a P/E/G ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.16.
Several research firms have recently commented on ZG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.
Zillow Group Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
Featured Article: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.