HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $58.32 and a twelve month high of $95.16.

About VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.