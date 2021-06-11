HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $58.32 and a twelve month high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

