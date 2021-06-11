HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in CubeSmart by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CubeSmart by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 468,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 168,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

