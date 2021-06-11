HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of JKG opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.09. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $126.19 and a twelve month high of $255.50.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

