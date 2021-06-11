HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

