HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 114,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $125,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,309 shares of company stock worth $52,785. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.