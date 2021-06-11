HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAW. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $188.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.57. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $114.19 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

