HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 187,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 611,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 69,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of HIX opened at $7.22 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.