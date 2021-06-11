HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,995,000 after acquiring an additional 773,507 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $13,274,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,288,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marathon Digital by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 4.49.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

