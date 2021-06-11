HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136,181 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,227,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 177,538 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 762,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 867,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

