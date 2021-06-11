HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,783 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,231,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PB. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

