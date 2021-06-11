HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 141,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.05 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,174.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

