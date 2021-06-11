HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 15,462 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,462 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,405,000 after purchasing an additional 304,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Gentex by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 405,036 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,762,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,744,000 after acquiring an additional 80,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $83,547,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNTX stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock worth $995,906. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

