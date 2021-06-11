HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

VTEB opened at $55.46 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.84 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04.

