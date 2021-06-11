HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after acquiring an additional 69,376 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $41,533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 stock opened at $249.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $183.55 and a 1 year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

