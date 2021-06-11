Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.36

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $147.28 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001728 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 409,345,551 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.