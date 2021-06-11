Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Down 39.1% Over Last Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $236,167.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.66 or 0.00765712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00084512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

HVN is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

