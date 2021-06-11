Hoge Finance (HOGE) Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $74.47 million and $1.04 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 408,388,446,909 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

